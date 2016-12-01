The Historic Ringing of “The Three Bells”

Close harmony has always played an important role in country music. This applies to all forms of music, of course. Some songs wouldn’t work as well without the perfect blending of voices.

Here’s one example: It’s difficult for me to imagine “The Three Bells” without the precious harmony supplied by that outstanding trio, The Browns.

In 1959, Jim Ed, Maxine and Bonnie Brown had a massive crossover hit with what they so soothingly managed to capture in “The Three Bells,” and it’s quite a story. The church bells ring three times throughout the life of Jimmy Brown. The three occasions reflect the day of his baptism, the day of his wedding, and the day of his funeral. When you break it down, you realize this unusual song is a combination of religion (baptism), extreme happiness (the wedding), and sadness (Jimmy Brown’s death).

Several people believe the song was written by Jim Ed Brown, since the musical character’s name was Jimmy Brown. The story in the song also reflects a small town, most likely located in a rural area. Jim Ed, Maxine and Bonnie were raised in a similar mode, adding to the thought that the song was not only performed by RCA’s group, The Browns, but one of them – and possibly all three — had also composed “The Three Bells.”

Some of the biggest country hits occurred in 1959, all of them leaving the impression they were based on a touch of historical fact. “The Three Bells” certainly fell into this category, as did Marty Robbins’ gigantic success, “El Paso,” Stonewall Jackson’s smash recording, “Waterloo,” and Johnny Horton’s huge winner, “The Battle of New Orleans.”

Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans” was the first to crack the best-seller charts. The recording jumped to the No. 1 spot in Billboard magazine on April 27, 1959 and held on to the top shelf for ten weeks. Then, on June 6, Stonewall Jackson hit that proud No. 1 mark, remaining on the top perch for five consecutive weeks.

On Aug. 3, 1959, The Browns’ RCA release of “The Three Bells” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and stayed there for an astonishing 10 weeks. Marty Robbins came riding into “El Paso” on November 9, 1959 and occupied the top of the Billboard charts for seven solid weeks.

As mentioned, some of the most unusual super hits made the musical scene in 1959, and there was one fact that stood out like a melodic gem: While Johnny Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans,” Stonewall Jackson’s “Waterloo” and Marty Robbins’ “El Paso” were up-tempo recordings, “The Three Bells,” by The Browns, was a slow, soothing arrangement that caught and kept the attention of millions for months.

During this span of time, most radio stations forgot their assigned musical formats while “The Three Bells” was spinning at No. 1. It charted as “Country,” “Pop” and “R&B.” Quite an accomplishment, to say the least. It managed to break down barriers, allowing other recordings that would normally be restricted to the country music market to cross over to the “Pop” and Rhythm and Blues fields.

Marty Robbins’ recording of “El Paso” also was a big “cross-over” hit a few weeks after The Browns’ “The Three Bells” was being played on diversified radio formats. Marty acknowledged the fact that The Browns “made it easier for some of us to be accepted on all radio stations … with their recording of ‘The Three Bells.’ The entire country music industry owes them a huge favor.”

Although “The Three Bells” was the hottest item to hit the music scene in years, some country music stations created the idiotic attitude that the song was “too poppy!” A few even went so far as to attempt to restrict the recording from their country playlists … until their listeners began switching to outlets that were laying heavy on the hottest hit in the nation! It just happened to be one of those tunes that the listening audience demanded radio stations lay the needles to! (This was back when records were released on 45 rpm disks, requiring stylus needles in the grooves.)

The Browns continued to be a strong presence in the complex music scene until it was decided they would discontinue operating as a trio. While touring almost constantly, Bonnie was missing her husband and children, an issue that Jim Ed and Maxine fully understood. The Browns are — and always will be — a very close-knit family.

Jim Ed launched a successful solo career with his 1967 hit, “Pop a Top.” When his solo career began to fade a bit, he became one-half of a duo with Helen Cornelius. Their 1976 debut collaboration, “I Don’t Want to Have to Marry You,” took Jim Ed to the top of the charts for the first time since “The Three Bells.” Brown and Cornelius received the CMA (Country Music Association) award for Vocal Duo in 1977.

I’ve always considered “The Browns,” “Jim Ed Brown,” and “Jim Ed Brown & Helen Cornelius” as three different acts. There were many references stating that Helen Cornelius had replaced the “sound” of the female sector heard in The Browns after Maxine and Bonnie stepped out of the picture. But I could never understand this theory. Although Helen is a tremendous singer, it would be impossible for her to reconstruct the original sound as presented by The Browns. The close harmony and perfect choice of material placed this trio in a completely different league. Perhaps they capture their incredible sound through their genes. No groups can harmonize like family members – look at The Mills Brothers, the Andrews Sisters, the Wilburn Brothers, and the Ames Brothers. Basically, all siblings possess similar vocal pipes. It’s called “built-in harmony.”

Although The Browns no longer record as a group, all three of them are still amongst us. Jim Ed continues to record and tour as a single act out of Nashville. Maxine and Bonnie now live in their native state of Arkansas. As mentioned, Bonnie is happily married to a physician and is no longer a performer. Maxine is still very active. She wrote a tremendous book titled, “Looking Back to See” (University of Arkansas Press). She also arranged to have some of her great solo works from the past released in a new CD album titled “Sugar Cane County,” proving she could have easily remained on the main track as a single act had she decided to go in that direction. For more info on this beautiful lady, check her Web site: www.themaxinebrown.com.

I’m certain that The Browns will eventually be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. As a matter of fact, they should have been placed in that circle of honor years ago. There will never be a better singing group, as is obvious in a new CD compilation titled “Three Shades of Brown,” consisting of 31 outstanding tracks.

A suggestion: Since Feb. 14 is Saint Valentine’s Day, place some music by The Browns in the home music unit. The blend of those beautiful voices will fit perfectly for the loving occasion!