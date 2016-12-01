Golfing With A Legend

Sometimes, certain happenings from the past shoot to my mind without warning. Recently, I was playing my usual round of mediocre golf when I recalled the day I shared a round of the very complex game with my friend Buck Owens, one of the most successful super-stars in country music history.

Buck would grace the performance establishments in the Fort Worth-Dallas area frequently, always playing to sell-out crowds. He would call me and say, “We need to play some golf while I’m in this area. Sorry I don’t have time today. We’ll do that some time ‘cause I wanna beat your butt in a game we both love.”

One beautiful morning, I received a telephone call from Buck who told me, “Git your golf clubs, put ‘em in your car, and I’ll meet you at the Lake Arlington Golf Course in a couple of hours. I’m ready to beat your butt.”

As directed by the Buckaroo, I changed all plans I had made for the day, tossed my unpredictable golf clubs in the trunk of my car and headed for the Lake Arlington Golf Course. About 30 minutes after I had arrived on the scene, Buck approached the parking area in a rented car, dressed perfectly for the occasion. As he pulled his shining clubs from the back seat of the vehicle, he shouted, “Hey, Bill, let’s git this game started. I’m ready to beat your butt!”

We attached our bags to the golf cart, I got behind the wheel, and we approached the first tee. After stopping the cart near the tee, we noticed some other golfers walking toward us. Buck lowered his head and mumbled, “I hope they don’t recognize me and start chattin’. This is one game where you need to concentrate.” As the golfers strolled past, obviously paying no attention to us, Buck seemed a bit disappointed as he sighed, “Hmm, that’s strange. Guess they didn’t recognize me.”

I was well aware of the fact that Buck took everything he was involved in seriously. He was a very determined individual. He could never stand having a guitar-picker out-pick him, realizing very few could. I was to discover on that beautiful spring morning that this serious attitude also included golf.

While teeing off on the first hole, I managed to hit a very good drive, straight down the middle — something very unusual for me. Buck gave me a stare of disbelief, making no complimentary comment before setting his golf ball on the tee. After taking a few practice swings, he gripped the club, overpowered his swing, and “topped” the ball, sending it less than a hundred yards into some thorny brush on the far side of the fairway.

After tossing his club toward the golf cart, he growled at me, “You’ve been taking some golf lessons. You should have told me.”

I smiled at him, attempting to pacify him, and said, “Believe me, Buck, my shot was an accident. I haven’t hit a golf ball that far and that straight in years.”

Buck managed to remain completely quiet as he picked his tossed club up from the ground, shoving it into the bag. We got back in the cart and approached his ball that was lying in the brush. Buck got out of the cart, pulled an iron out of the bag, took a few practice swings and managed to “top” his ball again, sending it into a small pond on the opposite edge of the fairway where it created a very audible splashing sound.

Buck tossed his club into his golf bag and shouted, “I’m not in th’ mood for this. I’m goin’ back to th’ hotel, grab a sandwich and get some rest. I should never have played golf today. I’m tired.”

I asked, “Want me to go with you? I’ll buy your lunch.”

Buck crawled back into the cart and said, “No. You can take me to my car, drop me off, and come back out here and finish playin’. After all, you’ve been spendin’ a lot of your hard-earned money on golf lessons.”

As I hit the brakes of the golf cart near his rented car, Buck removed his golf bag, tossed it in the back seat of the vehicle and growled, “I’ll see you tonight at th’ Longhorn Ballroom if you finish your golf game in time … ‘Pro.’”

I had no intention of completing the game alone. I headed the cart back toward the clubhouse as Buck headed toward the exit gate. As he passed near me, he rolled the window down on the car and shouted, “Take it easy, ‘Pro.’”

That night at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, where Buck was scheduled to perform, I was backstage visiting with Don Rich and Tom Brumley, outstanding musicians who were members of Buck’s band, “The Buckaroos.” Suddenly, Buck approached us, accompanied by two beautiful girls and Dewey Groom, the owner of the nightclub. He had a big smile on his face when he grabbed me, gave me a big hug and shouted, “I want you girls to meet th’ best golfer in Dallas or Fort Worth.” Then, he went into a spell of loud laughter and added, “Yes sir. This here is Bill Mack. This feller really took me for a ride this mornin’. He took me to th’ golf course and, pretending he was a ‘hacker,’ like I am, proceeded to beat me to death on every hole.”

He failed to tell the beauties and Dewey Groom that we didn’t complete a single hole because he had stormed off a fierce rage.

Instead, he laughed, “But let me tell y’all somethin’. One of these days … I’ll beat him. I’ll git some of them fancy golf lessons, like he’s been doin’, and beat his butt. Y’all can plan on that.”

As Buck, Dewey and the girls headed for the backstage dressing room, Buck was determined to present a closing remark. Waving at me, he yelled, “See you on stage after awhile, ‘Pro.’”

Don Rich looked at me and laughed, “Bill, you ought to have known better than to out-drive ol’ Buck on that golf course.”

I said, “Well, you manage to out-pick him on the guitar every time you’re on stage with him.”

Don grinned and mumbled, “Well, Buck doesn’t seem to know I’m out-pickin’ him. Besides … he pays me to out-pick him. Try to figure that out.”

Tom Brumley, one of the greatest steel-guitar pickers in the nation, gave me a gentle smile and uttered, “That’s Buck, Bill. You know that. Nothin’ else needs to be said.”

Buck and I were very good pals for decades. I had the pleasure of emceeing many of his performances and was hired as the emcee/host of his popular syndicated TV shows that were presented weekly back in the ‘60s. He may have seemed a bit difficult to understand at times, but he was a typical, dedicated business executive, forming some of the most successful companies in California.

I’ll always remember Buck, Don and Tom. Their friendship was special and they excelled at everything they pursued… except golf.