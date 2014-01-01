Why All Country Music Singers Sort Of Sound The Same

I receive mail and text messages regularly from devoted fans of country music complaining about the direction their brand of music is headed. Some of these people are sincerely afraid country music is losing its identity.

Sam Woods, a friend and former trucker from Topeka, Kansas stated in a text message: “Bill, I’m aware of the fact you’ve spent most of your life behind the microphone at various country music radio stations. Like so many others, you kept me company during those weary nighttime hours when I was hauling freight in my truck throughout the nation. Your program turned me into a country music fan. I’m no longer a trucker, but I’m still a fan of that special music. I have one question for you: What happened? The sound of country music has all but evaporated? It’s gone! Sure, those up on stage warbling the music still refer to it as ‘country,’ but they are so wrong. You seldom see a fiddle or steel guitar used by these singers, and every one of them sounds exactly alike! Yep, country music as I know it is gone! It’s dead! Fill me in on your thoughts, please.”

Granted, country music has witnessed some change during the past few years. As Sam put it, most of the singers have a similar sound, although this has been the case for generations. Since country music began to pick up followers, those singing the songs have copied the established names who’ve preceded them, and inspired them. This not only applies to country music, the same practice is followed in pop music and rock.

Hank Williams, proclaimed by many to be the greatest country singer and songwriter in history, openly admitted he copied the styling of “The King of Country Music,” Roy Acuff. This fact is revealed in some of Hank’s first recordings. His producer, Fred Rose, informed him he was going to have to drop the Acuff sound from his voice and develop his own styling or MGM Records, the label Hank was under contract to, was going to drop him. Hank managed to do as directed, although all of his biggest hits still echoed a touch of Roy Acuff in the vocals.

Hank Williams died on January 1, 1953. He was 29 years old.

Merle Haggard never denied the fact that the songs and styling of Lefty Frizzell inspired him to get into the music business. He said, “If you could be sued for copying the styling of another singer, I’d be broke. Lefty Frizzell would be eligible to sue me for everything I have.”

Lefty was inspired by Jimmie Rodgers, the folk singer who was active from 1927 through 1933. Ernest Tubb, Hank Snow, Jimmy Davis and several other Country Music Hall of Fame members also credited Rodgers for inspiring them to become active as singers. Hank Snow even named his only son Jimmie Rodgers Snow. Rodgers died from tuberculosis in 1933. He was 35 years old.

Other things have been mentioned pertaining to the demise of country music. One is the image, the dress mode. For years, when country music was referred to as “hillbilly” music, many of the country acts dressed as hillbillies. The male entertainers would dress in overalls and torn, stained hats. The females wore dresses made out of flour sacks with big, bright colored ribbons in their hair. In order to drop this image, which many of the stars considered highly embarrassing, the overalls and hats were eased out of the wardrobe as well as the flour sack dresses and ribbons. Most of the male singers began wearing nice looking suits and ties while the females wore the neatest, most colorful dresses available. This was fashionable until Nudie suits became the rage.

The Nudie suits were brightly colored embroidered apparel glowing with rhinestones. Rumor has it that Porter Wagoner was the first country music star to wear one. The suit caught so much attention that most of the other acts in Nashville began wearing them on stage. Country Music Hall-of-Fame member Little Jimmy Dickens, a member of the Grand Ole Opry for decades, laughed, “I bought me a couple of those Nudie suits because I got tired of seeing Porter walk on stage and steal the show before he sang a song! His suit got a standing ovation from the audience before Porter did a single thing!”

Nudie Cohn was a western clothing tailor in the Los Angeles area for many years. Operating out of his garage, he had a limited amount of clients in country music because of his skill as a designer. In 1947, Nudie persuaded Tex Williams, one of the leading country stars on the west coast, to purchase him a sewing machine. Until that time, he had been doing his limited orders by hand. After getting the sewing machine, Nudie began experimenting with western clothing that grabbed the attention in a big way. In no time, the majority of top-name performers were doing their best to outshine each other. Remember Elvis Presley wearing his $10,000 gold lame Nudie outfit? How about Robert Redford giving extra brilliance to the big screen by trotting around in his Nudie suit in the movie, “The Electric Horseman?”

Porter Wagoner leaked the news that he owned 52 Nudie suits ranging in price from $11,000 to $18,000! Dollie Parton, who was appearing on stage and television with Porter at the time, managed to dress in Nudie garb that matched Porter’s. “Yes, I had a few of those Nudie outfits, but not 52 as Porter claimed he had hangin’ in his closet … and Porter paid for those I had!”

These days, you seldom see a Nudie suit. The dress mode seems to be left up to the individual. As for the men, the “casual look” appears to be the trend. The ladies dress in “limited apparel” or anything that will grab the attention.

All in all, the main change in country music appears to be in the songs and the musical arrangements. This happens every decade or so. The recording companies hire a staff of producers who make every effort to appeal to everyone, regardless of their preferred taste in music. The title, “country music”, is seldom mentioned except during the country awards shows on television.

As one well known country entertainer said, “As long as it sells millions of recordings, who cares what they call it?”