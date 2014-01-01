O’ Christmas Tree… Made of Beer Bottles?

Tis th’ season to be jolly! I love this time of year, Christmas! I like to reflect on this very special occasion by going back to that special era when I was a youngster in my hometown, Shamrock, Texas. I realize I’ve touched on this subject several times in my columns, but it’s just one of those things I enjoy doing when Christmas rolls around. Maybe some of the thoughts I share will also give you an opportunity to look back on things that transpired when Christmas was celebrated in a completely different fashion than now.

Do you remember your first Christmas tree? I vaguely remember how our tree was well lit with various multi-colored symbols attached to it, including a string of colored homemade popcorn and other gadgets. It was also covered with white “angel-hair,” made of spun-glass and polyester. I remember how the angel-hair made my hands a bit itchy as I helped my mother spread it on the tree. We no longer use this stuff on our Christmas trees.

I’ll also remember how it was a very special event to visit those Christmas tree lots that were so popular during my childhood. My dad would drive us to one of the lots and we’d stroll around it looking for that perfect tree that would fit in our living room. When we finally found the tree, Pop would attach it to the top of our car and we’d haul it home, put it in the house and begin decorating it.

For some sad reason, we don’t seem to find many Christmas tree lots anymore. Do you know why? It’s simply because most of the trees we place in our houses nowadays are not actually trees! I just googled on my computer and noticed that many of the Christmas trees available today are made of hubcaps, plastic bottles, beer bottles and other concoctions. Did you ever think we’d see a Christmas tree made of beer bottles standing in the middle of the mall … or in our house? I’m almost certain you’d never see one of those beer-bottle trees in the lobby of your church! But who knows?

Then, there are those so-called Christmas trees made of hubcaps! Could be that that the hubcaps were casually removed from the parked cars of the people attending their chosen church! It’s been revealed that thieves are extra active during Christmas. Most of our leading stores require extra guards to protect the patrons from thieves while they are shopping for gifts.

A bit similar to the Christmas trees, most of the settings in the yards have changed drastically since I was a kid. Do you remember how we anxiously looked forward to strolling around town gazing at the houses decorated with sparkling, multi-colored lights to help celebrate the Christmas season? We would do a detailed study of every house, every yard, often wishing our yard had a few more lights and things.

Then, there were those individuals who were in a very special league-of-importance in our town that we presumed had a bit more loot in the bank than the rest of us. Our family physician, Dr. Gooch, always made certain that his house would be the most outstanding Christmas showplace in town. Although he wasn’t wealthy, he had a big, loving heart. After “delivering” me as the first child for my parents, my mother actually planned to name me after the good doctor! His full name was James Walter Gooch. I was later informed Mom had a relative named James who irritated her in some way and the name, Walter, just simply didn’t fit for some unknown reason. Doc Gooch was super special. He always lit his fireplace during the Christmas season. You could see smoke puffing into the sky as you casually drove by his home. To add to the spirit of the season, he spent quite a bit of loot having a large, lighted manger scene placed in his front yard. He even had Christmas music playing from speakers around the manger. I’ll always remember hearing Bing Crosby singing “White Christmas” as we stared at the manger. I could almost see old Bing hidden behind the straw as those people gathered around Baby Jesus.

Speaking of singing — remember the Christmas “Carolers”? This was when various groups would assemble and go from house-to-house singing those gorgeous Christmas carols. We would choose the old familiar Christmas carols, sing a few, hoping we might be invited into the homes for a cup of hot chocolate, a slice of Christmas cake or candy. Sometimes, the man-of-the-house would hand us a dollar-or-two to attend a movie or go to the U-Drop-Inn in Shamrock for some added food and conversation. My Christmas carol group was doing very well until one of our main carolers decided to sing a solo rendition of “Pistol Packin’ Mama.” Thank God, we had already enjoyed our hot chocolate! As I recall, the man-of-the-house handed us a dollar bill as he gently led us to the door!

As you know, the spirit of Christmas has dwindled a bit since those golden days so many of us remember. Of course, the stores continue to stock those perfect gifts, although the prices are much higher these days, and The Salvation Army groups still stand near the stores accepting donations for those in need. I seldom pass by those familiar kettles without dropping a bit of money into them.

At our house, we plan to continue with the same old enjoyable procedure. My wife, Cindy, and I will view our favorite Christmas movies on our new big-screen TV on Christmas Eve, the kids will drop by the house on Christmas Day to exchange gifts and enjoy our traditional Christmas meal. As always, Christmas at our house will be a very enjoyable occasion.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention the fact we have an evergreen Christmas tree near our window this year. For some reason, the beer bottle tree just didn’t seem to fit very well and the hubcap tree didn’t match our furniture!

Merry Christmas Everybody!