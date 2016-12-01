How Coca-Cola Went From Syrup Soda To Global Sensation

Delicious and refreshing.” “The pause that refreshes.” “I’d like to buy the world a Coke.” “Have a Coke, and a smile.” “Coke it is!” “Official soft drink of summer.” “Taste the feeling.”

Right about now, your tastebuds likely are tingling, as these advertising slogans – these catchy catchphrases – have you thinking about drinking an ice-cold Coca-Cola. And why not? Ever since that first slogan, “Delicious and refreshing” – which dates back to 1886 – Coca-Cola has been the beverage of choice for millions of Americans and even more people around the world. Coke is a global brand, an iconic product that has permeated every facet of our society. Not to shabby for a soda pop.

But how did this drink get its start? How did it grow its base so large? Where and when did Coke originate, and where is it going in the years to come? Let’s explore the history of Coca-Cola in this month’s Truckers Connections cover story. You might want to pop the top on an icy bottle of Coke. It will only help this story go down more smoothly.

The Birth of Flavored Syrup

The first place anyone should head when looking into the rich history of Coca-Cola is none other than Atlanta, Georgia – home of the World of Coca-Cola history museum. Starting out on the Web site for the facility, WorldOfCoca-Cola.com, we immediately learn that the soft drink’s origins date back to 1886, when “the curiosity of an Atlanta pharmacist, Dr. John S. Pemberton, led him to create a distinctive tasting soft drink that could be sold at soda fountains. He created a flavored syrup, took it to his neighborhood pharmacy, where it was mixed with carbonated water and deemed ‘excellent’ by those who sampled it. Dr. Pemberton’s partner and bookkeeper, Frank M. Robinson, is credited with naming the beverage ‘Coca‑Cola’ as well as designing the trademarked, distinct script, still used today.”

Back in the day, a glass of Coca-Cola cost customers 5 cents. Today, depending on where you are purchasing it, the bottle can average anywhere from $2 to $7 (especially if you are trying to buy one at a NASCAR race, movie theater or live-music concert). But there are a LOT of people buying Coca-Cola on a daily basis. According to the Web site, daily servings of Coca‑Cola beverages are estimated at 1.9 billion globally. Daily servings! That’s a lot of soda.

But how did Coke grow to become such a worldwide phenomenon? One big step in the soft drink’s growth occurred when the company figured out how to make sales of the soda “portable.” Read this segment:

“In 1894, impressed by the growing demand for Coca‑Cola and the desire to make the beverage portable, Joseph Biedenharn installed bottling machinery in the rear of his Mississippi soda fountain, becoming the first to put Coca‑Cola in bottles. Large scale bottling was made possible just five years later, when in 1899, three enterprising businessmen in Chattanooga, Tennessee secured exclusive rights to bottle and sell Coca‑Cola. The three entrepreneurs purchased the bottling rights from Asa Candler for just $1. Benjamin Thomas, Joseph Whitehead and John Lupton developed what became the Coca‑Cola worldwide bottling system.

Among the biggest challenges for early bottlers, were imitations of the beverage by competitors coupled with a lack of packaging consistency among the 1,000 bottling plants at the time. The bottlers agreed that a distinctive beverage needed a standard and distinctive bottle, and in 1916, the bottlers approved the unique contour bottle. The new Coca‑Cola bottle was so distinctive it could be recognized in the dark and it effectively set the brand apart from competition. The contoured Coca‑Cola bottle was trademarked in 1977. Over the years, the Coca‑Cola bottle has been inspiration for artists across the globe — a sampling of which can be viewed at the World of Coca‑Cola in Atlanta.”

Marketing to the World

Of course, the taste of the soft drink isn’t enough. No sooner did Coca-Cola hit the marketplace then it saw its first real competition from its lifelong rival in the Cola Wars: Pepsi. Pepsi was first introduced as “Brad’s Drink” in New Bern, North Carolina, in 1893. The “Brad” was short for Caleb Bradham, who invented Pepsi in his drugstore — similar to Dr. Pemberton. And the Georgia-Carolina rivalry was established. “Brad’s Drink” was renamed Pepsi Cola in 1898, and derived its name from the digestive enzyme pepsin and kola nuts, which were used in the recipe.

How did these two drinks stand apart from each other? Marketing. And in this instance – in our opinion – Coca-Cola has been the clear cut winner.

Here’s an excerpt on Coke’s success in the advertising and marketing arena:

“The first marketing efforts in Coca‑Cola history were executed through coupons promoting free samples of the beverage. Considered an innovative tactic back in 1887, couponing was followed by newspaper advertising and the distribution of promotional items bearing the Coca‑Cola script to participating pharmacies.

Fast forward to the 1970s when Coca‑Cola’s advertising started to reflect a brand connected with fun, friends and good times. Many fondly remember the 1971 Hilltop Singers performing “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke”, or the 1979 “Have a Coke and a Smile” commercial featuring a young fan giving Pittsburgh Steeler, “Mean Joe Greene”, a refreshing bottle of Coca‑Cola. You can enjoy these and many more advertising campaigns from around the world in the

Perfect Pauses Theater at the World of

Coca‑Cola.

The 1980s featured such memorable slogans as “Coke is It!”, “Catch the Wave” and “Can’t Beat the Feeling.” In 1993, Coca‑Cola experimented with computer animation, and the popular “Always Coca‑Cola” campaign was launched in a series of ads featuring animated polar bears. Each animated ad in the “Always Coca‑Cola” series took 12 weeks to produce from beginning to end. The bears were, and still are, a huge hit with consumers because of their embodiment of characteristics like innocence, mischief and fun.

Did you know? One of the most famous advertising slogans in Coca‑Cola history “The Pause That Refreshes” first appeared in the Saturday Evening Post in 1929. The theme of pausing with Coca‑Cola refreshment is still echoed in today’s marketing.”

Selling Happiness

Have a Coke and a SMILE. I’d like to buy the world a Coke. The themes of the advertising for Coca-Cola have always involved happiness, and the idea of sharing the flavor with a community of like-minded drinkers. So it should surprise no one that the primary focus of marketing Coca-Cola to the masses, in 2009, shifted to this global concept of “Open Happiness,” a campaign at Coke that still goes strong to this day. It reaches back to the roots of the soft drink, established in 1886, and it remains, as the site points out, “an invitation to billions around the world to pause, refresh with a Coca‑Cola, and continue to enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures.”

More from the site, on why we continue to enjoy Coca-Cola to this day:

“The ‘Open Happiness’ message was seen in stores, on billboards, in TV spots and printed advertising along with digital and music components — including a single featuring Janelle Monae covering the 1980 song, ‘Are You Getting Enough Happiness?’ The happiness theme continued with ‘Open the Games. Open Happiness’ featured during the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, followed by a 2010 social media extension, ‘Expedition 206’ — an initiative whereby three happiness ambassadors travel to 206 countries in 365 days with one mission: determining what makes people happy. The inspirational year-long journey is being recorded and communicated via blog posts, tweets, videos and pictures.

Experts have long believed in the connection between happiness and wellness, and Coca‑Cola is proud to have played a part in happy occasions around the globe. In Atlanta, check out the Coca‑Cola Theater at the World of Coca‑Cola and see the magic that goes into every bottle of Coca-Cola.”

Does Coca-Cola make you happy? Maybe now, after brushing up on the history of this famous drink, you are a little closer to understand exactly why!