ATA Congratulates Elaine Chao on Nomination as Transportation Secretary
American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear praised President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of former Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao to be the next Secretary of Transportation.
“I had the privilege of serving with and working closely with Secretary Chao during my time at the Department of Labor, and I am extremely pleased that she will be taking on this new challenge,” Spear said. “President-elect Trump could not have picked a more qualified, experienced and dedicated individual to serve in this important role.
“From her experience as Deputy Transportation Secretary under President George H.W. Bush, Secretary Chao understands the issues we face as we try to keep America’s freight moving safely and efficiently,” he said. “We are eager to support her as our country and our industry work to improve our roads and bridges, improve safety, and harness the potential that emerging technologies have to continue to move our country forward.”
Spear served as Assistant Secretary of Policy at the U.S. Department of Labor from 2001-2004.
Epes Transport System Marks 85th Anniversary
Epes Transport System, Inc. of Greensboro, N.C., recently celebrated its 85th anniversary.
Founded in 1931 by Wilfred G. Epes, Jr. in Blackstone, Va., Epes has evolved into one of the country’s premier truckload carriers. Epes officially began service in September of 1931 with three trucks hauling tobacco in Virginia and North Carolina. The company stayed in the Epes family for 56 years but had its share of struggles after deregulation. The family began looking for a buyer and in 1987, the company was sold to Alvin Bodford who has since taken the company to seventy-first in Transport Topics Top 100 For Hire Carriers with 1,250 power units and over 5,000 trailers.
Epes still hauls tobacco and tobacco related products but also handles general commodities including clothing, home improvement products, grocery items, paper products, beverages and many other goods. Epes also has a very robust dedicated division providing dedicated services including switching/shuttling, store deliveries, yard services and other dedicated offerings.
Britt Colley, president and COO of Epes, had this to say: “Epes has always prided itself in providing dependable transportation service to our customers through the efforts of our excellent team of employees, especially our professional driver force which is best in class.”
For more information on Epes Transport System please visit www.epestransport.com.
KLLM, Cargo Transporters Join Trucking Alliance
KLLM Transport Services and Cargo Transporters have joined the Trucking Alliance, a group of motor carriers who are proponents of safety reforms in the freight transportation industry to increase the safety and working environment of commercial drivers, reduce the number and severity of large truck accidents, and to improve highway safety for the general public.
KLLM and Cargo Transporters bring to seven the total number of transportation-related companies who are members of the Alliance.
Original members Maverick Transportation, Knight Transportation, J.B. Hunt and Dupré were joined earlier this month by the Transportation & Logistics Practice of Aon Risk Solutions.
Participation by Aon, KLLM and Cargo Transporters is effective in 2017.
KLLM is the 36th largest U.S. trucking company and second largest temperature-controlled carrier in the nation.
“KLLM is committed to creating a safer work environment for truck drivers,” said Kevin Knight, executive chairman of Knight Transportation in Phoenix and vice president of the TruckingAlliance. “The company’s leadership will be a tremendous asset to the Alliance as we work toward advancing needed safety reforms in our industry.”
Jim Richards, president and CEO of KLLM who began his career with the company in 1986, will serve on the Trucking Alliance board of directors.
“We have an unofficial motto here to ‘either do it right or don’t do it at all’ and the Trucking Alliance is working for the right safety reforms in the freight transportation industry,” Richards said. “KLLM is happy to join this select group of carriers and work together to achieve safety objectives that can make our highways safer for both truck drivers and the general public.”
Cargo Transporters is a full truckload freight transportation company located in Claremont, North Carolina.
“Cargo Transporters leads by example in the way the company embraces technology and driver training to make sure their men and women deliver goods and return home safely,” said Steve Williams, chairman and CEO of Maverick USA and Trucking Alliance president. “We’re pleased that Cargo Transporters will join us in our effort to pass federal policies to reduce truck accidents and improve highway safety.”
John Pope, chairman of Cargo Transporters, will represent the company on the Alliance board of directors.
“We have a saying that safety is in our DNA and the Trucking Alliance companies are the same way,” said Pope. “We are excited to work with this exclusive group of carriers to achieve more safety reforms for the industry.”