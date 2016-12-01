Washington State Lawmakers Want To Toughen Distracted Driving Laws
Some state lawmakers are pushing to toughen Washington’s decade-old distracted-driving laws.
The Seattle Times reports that two lawmakers are drafting a bill that seeks to ban virtually all use of handheld devices by motorists.
It’s tentatively called the Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Act.
Washington law bars texting and using a cellphone while holding it to the ear.
But Democrat Rep. Jessyn Farrell of Seattle and Republican Sen. Ann Rivers of La Center want to prevent people from picking up their phone and tweeting or looking at Instagram, Snapchat or other social media. Rivers also wants increased fines for using handheld devices behind the wheel and citations to be reported to courts and insurance companies.
A bill by Rivers to bar handheld devices in all but emergencies passed the Senate last year but died in the House.
Washington’s laws are a decade old. They bar texting and using a cellphone while holding it to the ear. Apps such as Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook Live and navigation maps were not yet popular companions. The first statute even implied driving one-handed was the root issue.
Researchers have since proven that looking away from the road a few seconds and the brain overload of listening or multitasking are as dangerous as driving drunk.
Distracted driving caused 3,477 traffic deaths in the U.S. in 2015, a 9 percent increase from the year before, and “a deadly epidemic,” according to the National Safety Council (NSC). In the state distracted-driving deaths jumped from 130 in 2014 to 171 in 2015, nearly a third of the overall 556 traffic fatalities in 2016.
“If this 30 percent spike doesn’t send a message that what we’re doing now isn’t working, I don’t know what will,” Rivers said.
OOIDA, Safety Groups Ask For Reconsideration Of Entry-Level Training Rule
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has teamed with three safety advocacy groups to petition for reconsideration of the entry-level driving training final rule.
OOIDA, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, the Truck Safety Coalition and Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways want to see a required minimum of actual hours of behind-the-wheel training restored to the rule.
The final rule was published on Dec. 7 and will be effective starting in 2020.
In writing the rulemaking, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration appointed a committee of 26 industry stakeholders, including safety advocacy groups to help develop the rule.
According to members of the committee, one of the primary tenants of the panel’s recommendation was a minimum requirement for behind-the-wheel training.
The group settled on 30 hours after several hours of debate with some members wanting more hours, some less.
The committee recommended 10 hours of range time, 10 hours on the road and an additional 10 hours to be split between the two as needed.
A source close to the rulemaking said the 30-hour requirement was in the final rule the FMCSA sent to the Office of Management and Budget, which must approve agency rulemakings, but OMB ordered the minimum removed from the final rule because the cost it would add to driver training.
Many industry stakeholders decried the lack of a BTW minimum.
On the American Trucking Associations and the National Association of Small Trucking Companies supported the final rule as published.
The groups asking for reconsideration said they took strong exception with the exclusion of required hours behind the wheel. Especially since the negotiated rulemaking committee agreed that 30 hours behind the wheel should be required.
“The rule simply requires that candidates demonstrate to their instructor that they are proficient in performing a series of maneuvers while operating a CMV. In fact, the agency notes that there is no requirement that a candidate perform each skill more than once,” the petition states.
“Thus, this so-called performance-based standard requires no BTW training at all for drivers who can maneuver a truck trailer combination in an off-road setting included in the CDL skills test, exactly the same bar that CDL candidates have always been required to pass while taking the skills test administered by state licensing agencies.”
Smaller Fleets See Benefits Of Online Training
CarriersEdge announced that a growing number of small fleets are adopting its driver training courses and platform.
“We develop and provide courses and an online delivery platform that engage drivers and meet the training and compliance management needs of fleets regardless of their size,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “We’re pleased that a growing number of smaller operations are recognizing the value of our instructional approach.”
Billerica, Massachusetts-based Boyle Transportation, a transporter of security-sensitive cargo with a fleet of 65 tractors, switched to the CarriersEdge driver training solution in 2016.
“We are extremely impressed with how
in-depth the CarriersEdge material is and the wide spectrum of subjects it covers, and the platform’s delivery method is stellar,” said Michael Lasko, manager of safety and quality. “It provides the material in a way that gives drivers a solid working knowledge of the subject matter. In addition, the online platform allows drivers to work on training at our terminals or by using an app on their company smartphone or personal computer.”