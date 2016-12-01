Maverick Transportation to Sponsor Smart Phone Truckers Million Dollar Giveaway
Arkansas-based Maverick Transportation LLC recently announced its sponsorship of the 2017 Smart Phone Truckers Million Dollar Giveaway. This year, 12 trucker finalists will have the opportunity to win $1 million.
“Maverick Transportation is so excited to be one of the sponsors of this great contest,” said Kim Williams, Maverick Transportation’s Executive Vice President. “It will certainly be an anticipated, fun event that brings a lot of attention to the transportation industry.”
The Chance to Win $1 Million Contest is open to all Class A CDL holders. Drivers can register through July 20, 2017 at http://smartphonetrucker.com/maverickmilliondollar/, on social media or at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., in March. The 12 finalists, chosen on July 21, will be invited to attend the Great American Trucking Show in Dallas, Texas.
In addition to the Chance to Win prize, an extra $100,000 will be donated to veterans through the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF).
“One of the reasons we’re proud that Maverick is sponsoring this contest is because of the support it offers to veterans through IFHF,” said Williams. “We strive to give back to our communities and our industry through several worthy charitable organizations but our servicemen and women are especially close to our hearts.”
On the last day of the Dallas truck show, August 26, the finalists will be given a 4-digit number combination. They will then take turns entering the numbers into a contest kiosk at the Target Media booth to try to match the winning code. All 12 finalists will win a prize regardless of whether or not the million-dollar prize is awarded.
The contest is free to enter and no purchase is necessary. To enter or to learn more about the Smart Phone Trucker giveaway, visit www.SmartPhoneTrucker.com.
PTDI Letter Urges FMCSA To Reconsider Excluding BWT Mandate From Final Training Rule
The Professional Truck Driver Institute has submitted a letter to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration urging the agency to reconsider its decision to exclude a behind-the-wheel training requirement from the final rule on Minimum Training Requirements for Entry-Level Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators published on December 8, 2016.
To develop the Final Rule, the agency entered into a negotiated rulemaking process, which brought together various industry stakeholders to form an Entry-Level Driving Training Advisory Committee (ELDTAC).
The consensus reached by ELDTAC, of which PTDI was a participant, included the requirement that applicants for a commercial driver’s license receive a minimum number of 30 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction along with minimum competency requirements.
However, the final rule excluded a BTW requirement despite the consensus reached.
“It was very disappointing to PTDI stakeholders, and others from the ELDTAC, that FMCSA did not include BTW time in its final rule,” said PTDI Executive Director Tim Blum.
PTDI is concerned, particularly, that the apparent reasoning for omitting the BTW requirement was the Office of Management and Budget’s determination that it would create an undue cost burden on schools, Blum said.
Quality training programs already require BTW time, and some states require it, he noted.
PTDI, in its minimum standards, has specified not only additional BTW hours, but provided additional requirements for specific skills:
44 hours (60-minute hours) per student overall with 12 of those on the highway [public roads], including six hours with a 15,000-pound minimum load, and 32 hours that may be on the range, highway or a combination range/highway. The 44 hours also include a minimum of one hour of night driving practice.
Included in the 44 BTW hours are 24 hours of basic operations, 17 hours of safe operating practices for basic operations and three hours of advanced operating practices.
The purpose of establishing entry-level training standards for commercial drivers is to reduce programs that are turning out inadequately trained and prepared drivers, who pose a risk to public safety, Blum said.
“This has been the foremost goal of PTDI since its inception — to assure drivers are fully prepared to take on the serious responsibility of driving a heavy vehicle on our nation’s highways — and PTDI firmly believes that BTW time is critical to achieving that goal,” he said.
PTDI is an international, nonprofit organization established for the twofold purpose of developing uniform industry skill, curriculum, and certification standards for entry-level truck driver training and motor carrier driver finishing programs, and certifying entry-level truck driver training courses at public and private schools and driver finishing programs at carriers for compliance with PTDI standards.
FMCSA Launches Re-Designed New Entrant Program Website
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently launched its redesigned New Entrant Program website, updated to help motor carriers understand their responsibilities during their first 18 months on the road.
The enhanced website introduces carriers to federal safety regulations and explains how FMCSA and state partners monitor carrier safety compliance during the New Entrant Program, which they do by conducting a safety audit on new carriers.
A safety audit is a review of a carrier’s safety management controls and a sample of required records to assess safety compliance.
To help carriers understand what to expect during a safety audit, FMCSA also launched a guidebook to help carriers prepare by gathering documentation that auditors might request to verify compliance with safety regulations.
Once a carrier successfully completes the New Entrant Program, they continue to be monitored through roadside inspections and state crash reports under FMCSA’s Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) compliance and enforcement program.
Through the website, carriers can access FMCSA resources and programs and an FMCSA spokesperson said the agency was encouraging all carriers to visit the New Entrant Program website to find the tools they need to perform safely on the nation’s roads.