Riverside Transportation’s New Refrigerated Division
Riverside Transportation is breaking into the west coast with its Refrigerated Division. This fleet will operate up and down the I-5 corridor, with various trips to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver and Salt Lake City.
Those who join the fleet, and who live along the I-5 corridor, can enjoy flexible home time and consistent miles and pay. Riverside Transportation is seeking company drivers with 12 months of over the road experience. Company drivers will enjoy a competitive pay package, benefits, 401K, paid vacation and paid holidays.
Riverside Transportation, a family-owned, has been in business for more than 20 years. When you’re a part of the Riverside team, you’re a part of the family. We provide our drivers with new equipment. All trucks are equipped with APUs, inverters, and refrigerators. At RTI, we know our drivers are our biggest assets.
Industry Movement
Provides Update at
2017 MATS
Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF), the industry-wide image and education movement, recently provided an update on its continued efforts to promote a positive image of the trucking industry.
TMAF announced recent achievements and provided a preview of its 2017 plans during a press conference at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS). The press conference marked the three-year anniversary of TMAF, which was publicly launched at MATS in March 2014.
The press conference was led by TMAF Executive Committee members, Elisabeth Barna, chief operating officer of American Trucking Associations, and Wendy Hamilton, senior manager, sales marketing, at Pilot Flying J. Barna and Hamilton provided an update on the movement’s latest successes, citing the recently released 2016 TMAF Annual Report, “Reaching New Heights.”
“In just three years, TMAF has made impressive strides in our goal to alter the image of the trucking industry, from educational campaigns to earned media and member engagement,” said Barna. “We owe that success — and our gratitude — to our supporters, from drivers and companies to owner-operators and those who contribute to the industry by providing in-kind services and in so many other ways.”
TMAF’s Annual Report highlights the movement’s accomplishments in 2016, including growing its member database, expanding social media presence and increasing visibility through paid and earned media. In 2016, TMAF:
• Grew its online database to 2,900 subscribers
• Secured 44 earned media stories and 16 op-eds in national, regional and community news outlets – resulting in 38.8 million total impressions
• Surpassed 12,000 followers on Facebook and reached nearly 3,000 on Twitter
• Launched 3 new digital platforms: LinkedIn, Instagram and Medium, and
• Reached a potential in-person audience of more than 130,000 at trade shows and other events.
Barna also announced that TMAF has today distributed 149 trailer wraps, surpassing its goal to put 100 wraps on the road. The organization is working toward a new goal of selling 200 trailer and tank wraps.
Defazio Presents Bill To Raise Gas, Diesel Tax By A Penny; Could Raise $17B A Year For Roads
Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., has introduced a bill to increase the gas and diesel fuel tax by a penny. That would raise the federal gas tax to 19.4 cents a gallon and the federal diesel tax to 25.4 cents a gallon.
DeFazio is the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
The gas and diesel taxes would increase by about a penny each year, but by no more than 1.5 cents. The exact cost would be determined by two indexes: the National Highway Construction Cost Index, and the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standard, DeFazio said.
DeFazio said that revenue from the increases could be leveraged in the bond market to raise an additional $17 billion a year for roads, bridges and transit systems.
“It’s a pathetically small increase in the gas tax, and if anybody [in Congress] doesn’t have enough guts to vote for something that can do a $500 billion investment, that would create tens of thousands of jobs, they don’t belong here,” DeFazio said in a meeting with reporters.
DeFazio told reporters he has discussed his bill with the White House.
“They didn’t say no,” he said, adding he knows the proposal won’t go far without administration support.
“This is going to have to be a push by the president,” he said. “I’ve never heard Trump come out against a reasonable increase in user fees. Trump is going to be critical, because he has to overcome the Republican inertia in the House.”
Trump has said he is working on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan but has not said how he would pay for it.
Great Dane Receives TOUGHGUARD Award
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given Great Dane its new TOUGHGUARD award, which recognizes rear under-ride guards that are designed to help prevent a range of deadly under-ride crashes.
The IIHS, which is known for its stringent vehicle safety testing, performed three test modes: full-width, 50-percent overlap and 30-percent overlap. Great Dane’s guard has passed all three tests.
Because safety is its first priority, Great Dane took a proactive approach to enhance its under-ride guard, or rear impact guard, to make it both stronger and safer during rear-impact collisions, according to Chris Lee, vice president of engineering.
The new guard is designed to help stop vehicles from sliding beneath a trailer in a rear-impact crash, and that can help prevent injuries, he said.
To ensure a higher level of safety for all Great Dane reefers, dry vans and platform trailers, Great Dane will include the new rear impact guard as standard equipment on all of its trailer models beginning later this year.
In addition, because of the new rear impact guard’s bolt-on design, Great Dane will offer a retrofit option to upgraded rear impact guards on 2007 and later models. The retrofit can be installed easily at any authorized Great Dane service center.