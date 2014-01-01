Court of Appeals Judges Uphold ELD Rule
After hearing oral arguments September 13, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals voted unanimously today to uphold the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s final rule mandating electronic logging devices or ELDs in commercial trucks. The rule will now go into effect on December 18, 2017.
The ELD mandate affects an estimated 3 million interstate drivers of vehicles manufactured after model year 2000.
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which had opposed the mandate in March, saying among other things that it violated 4th Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure, had hoped its legal challenge would result in the rule being vacated a second time.
The first such time it was vacated, appeals judges agreed with OOIDA that the rule didn’t sufficiently address the issue of the devices being used to harass drivers. This time around, however, judges thought that area, as well as other objections, were covered sufficiently by the rule.
In response to the ruling, OOIDA President and CEO Jim Johnston told The Trucker:
“We are disappointed and strongly disagree with the court’s ruling. Because this issue is of vital importance to our members and all small business truckers, we are reviewing our next steps to continue our challenge against this regulation.”
The American Trucking Associations, whose Deputy General Counsel Rich Pianka had been pretty confident that the judges wouldn’t overturn the rule, expressed pleasure at the outcome, saying through a spokesman:
“ATA is pleased that the court has cleared the way for this important regulation and we look forward to its implementation.”
The petitioners had five arguments for vacating the 2015 final rule: ELDs will not record enough information automatically and thus didn’t comply with Congress’ mandate; the rule fails to protect drivers sufficiently from harassment; the rule’s benefits will not outweigh its costs; the rule fails to protect the confidentiality of personal data collected by ELDs; and the rule violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures.
The judges’ ruling said the petitioners assumed that the rule “hid” all-encompassing surveillance of CMV drivers in the word “automatically” [record] and that they disagreed with that interpretation. They also disagreed with OOIDA that to meet Congress’ mandate, ELDs must be able to tell when a driver went from off-duty to on-duty non driving.
Second, they held that the mandate sufficiently protects drivers from harassment as defined by Congress. The judges also disagreed with OOIDA’s contention that ELDs wouldn’t help with Hours of Service and added that FMCSA wasn’t required to include a cost-benefit analysis with this rule.
On the issue of protecting confidentiality, the judges wrote that the fact that drivers and carriers are tasked with maintaining and storing the information themselves and that the mandate directs the information to be stored as to protect drivers’ confidentiality in a manner consistent with sound business practices, made it perfectly sufficient.
Finally, the judges called OOIDA’s arguments as to unreasonable searches and seizures, “unpersuasive.”
DOT Looking for Applications for $850M in Transportation Grants
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau is now soliciting applications for up to $850 million in Fostering Advancements in Shipping and Transportation for the Long-term Achievement of National Efficiencies (FASTLANE) grants.
The FASTLANE program was established in the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act to fund critical freight and highway projects across the country. The FAST Act authorized the program at $4.5 billion for fiscal years FY 2016 through 2020, including $850 million for FY 2017 to be awarded by the Secretary of Transportation.
“Across the country, there are sidelined projects that are essential to America’s cities and our transportation network, and leveraging a FASTLANE grant from the Build America Bureau can move many of these projects forward,” Foxx said. “FASTLANE grants give us an opportunity to identify and invest strategically in those projects that are critical to keeping our nation’s economic engine running.”
In September, the DOT announced the selection of 18 projects to receive $759 million in FASTLANE funding, leveraging $3.6 billion in funding from other federal, state, local, and private sources.
The FASTLANE program provides dedicated, discretionary funding for projects that address critical freight issues facing our nation’s highways and bridges. It is also in line with the Department’s draft National Freight Strategic Plan released in October 2015, which looks at challenges and identifies strategies to address impediments to the efficient flow of goods throughout the nation.
In the first call for FASTLANE grants, USDOT received 212 applications totaling nearly $9.8 billion for grants – with states and localities requesting over 13 times more funding than was available through FASTLANE – underscoring the continuing need for infrastructure investment across the country. Of the 212 applications received, 136 represented projects in urban areas, while the remaining 76 supported rural projects. The need to support projects improving the Nation’s freight system is also highlighted in the Department’s report, Beyond Traffic 2045: Trends and Choices, where freight volume is expected to grow to 29 billion tons—an increase by 45 percent by the year 2040.
The deadline for submitting applications is 8 p.m. on December 15, 2016.
The Department of Transportation will review all eligible applications submitted at http://www.grants.gov.
For more information about FASTLANE grants, visit www.transportation.gov/buildamerica/FASTLANEgrants.