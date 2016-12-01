Last month, lovers from coast to coast celebrated yet another Valentine’s Day. What about you? It’s said that absence makes the heart grow fonder. If that’s true, then long-distance truck drivers should have the strongest relationships of all.

But, as any number of truckers can testify, the road can be hard on romance. Weeks apart, missed birthdays and anniversaries, loneliness and doubt: they all take a toll.

But a trucking job does not have to mean the end of a relationship. We went to experts for advice on how to build and maintain a strong, trucking-style romance – and how to make every day Valentine’s Day.

Dr. Fran Walfish, a Beverly Hills family and relationship psychotherapist, said every successful relationship is built on trust, which can be reinforced even if both partners aren’t together.

“The bricks and mortar of developing trust can begin long-distance through Skype conversations. Be sure to not only talk, but include reading body language, facial cues and all of those additional messages that tell us how the other person truly feels,” she said. “Talking is the glue that holds people and relationships together.”

Lisa Bahar, a marriage and relationship therapist, also advised drivers and their partners use technology (Skype, cell phones, Facebook etc.) to keep the relationship strong.

“Communication is key, being in the moment, and letting the person know you are thinking of them. Quality time to talk, flirty text messages, flattery, memories of what made you fall in love, gifts that are appropriate, and surprises that may be spontaneous are good. Be considerate and deliberate,” she said.

What couples do while together can see them through the times they are separated, said Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin, a licensed clinical professional counselor. “When you return [home], make sure to spend quality time and pay extra attention to your spouse. When you do all of the above, you’ll be able to keep your relationship strong, even if you travel a lot,” he said.