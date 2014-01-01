Computerized Trucking

Do you ever feel you are caught up in too much computer technology? You just want to deliver the freight and leave the paper work to somebody else.

A driver in Missouri attended a safety meeting one Saturday morning. His company introduced new computer technology they had installed. It was going to be monitoring their driving habits while on the road. The driver became very upset. After the meeting he quit his job on the spot.

His complaint was that he was not going to have ‘big brother’ watching his every move. He felt his driving ability and performance should speak for itself. Coming from his position, he had a legitimate complaint.

But going further, his complaint was his preconceived ideas about the computer and more importantly his fear of 21st century technology. He will find a job. However, he will have to continue finding jobs as more companies become computerized.

Evaluating computerized trucking, we find:

Yes ‘big brother’ will be watching but so what! Professional truckers could care less as they are not doing anything improper. The computer will only confirm that you are a good driver! Might start catching those dispatchers! Time for call in and dispatch is eliminated as you need only to punch in the numbers on the keyboard. And it will not be difficult to operate. If you do make a mistake – it will become a learning experience. The other conveniences such as wake up calls, monitoring reefer units while you sleep, location points, directions, etc. will outweigh the disadvantages.

Bottom Line: Computers are entrenched in our society. If we have not already, we will laugh at our rejection of the computer eventually.

That’s the way I see it – Bob Hataway – TransAlive.