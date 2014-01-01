This winter is a nightmare with severe winter storm road conditions. Thankfully, there’s a cadre of supporters with years and years of experience who are ready to get your truck on the road and keep it on the road this winter season. We all know that you aren’t earning if your truck isn’t rolling. So don’t let questionable weather and poor road conditions keep you docked.

Driver visibility is critical, for example, and the makers of Rain-X urge motorists to follow the tips below to insure not only your safety, but the safety of others:

Use a high quality glass cleaner and window treatment to improve wet weather driving visibility on your windshield and glass. Change your wiper blades every 6-12 months so that they make proper contact with the windshield surface. Old blades can begin to squeak, chatter, skip, smear or streak reducing driving visibility. Use a superior windshield wiper fluid and/or de-icer fluid with a streak-free formula for advanced cleaning power. The blue low quality wiper fluid can cause wiper blades to crack or break and does not protect against streaking. Apply an anti-fog glass treatment to avoid unwanted fog that might appear on the exterior and interior of your car to avoid impaired visibility.

Winterizing Your Truck

There are some lucky OTR truckers whose tires will never touch snow or ice this winter, but for most drivers this is the time of year they need their trucks ready for extreme weather. But even the drivers who stay down South and don’t usually need such preparation should remember that recent years have seen snow and ice storms hit Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and even Georgia. Better to prepare for the worst.

Here’s how to make sure your truck can handle whatever winter puts in its path:

Battery: Cold weather drains batteries fast. Regularly check the age and strength of your battery.

Fuel additives: Every driver knows that diesel fuel can gel in extreme cold, but not everyone knows why. It’s due to paraffin, a hydrocarbon found in diesel. Paraffin crystallizes in freezing temperatures, allowing any water in the fuel to emulsify and turn the diesel to slush. The solution is to use winter blend fuel with a high cetane rating and add anti-gel additives at each fill-up.

Cooling systems: Yes, you have to worry about cooling systems in cold weather. A comprehensive winterization check should include inspections of the radiator, belts and hoses for potential failures. Also, check the coolant to see if it’s at the optimum freeze point.

Fuel filter and water separator: Monitor the truck’s water separator daily and drain it when full to avoid contamination. Replacing old fuel filters also protects the engine.

Air dryer: The air dryer prevents water from entering the brake lines where it can freeze. Make sure it works and change the filter if needed.

Engine block heater: Since diesel engines require a higher cylinder temperature than gasoline vehicles, they are harder to start in the winter. Drivers who travel a lot through the coldest parts of the country should consider an electric engine block heater to use when the truck is parked for long periods of time.

Tire pressure: Cold weather can cause underinflated tires, which wear faster and hurt fuel mileage. Adjust the inflation accordingly.

Emergency supplies: Breakdowns in the summer are inconvenient; breakdowns in the winter can be dangerous. In addition to the usual emergency supplies, make sure to have cold-weather clothing and footwear, a shovel, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets, first aid kit, flares, radio, anti-gel fuel additive, food and water.

Of course, along with the equipment checks comes a reminder to drive safely in winter conditions.