Mid-America and a Cool Million

It’s Mid-America month, aka March. Is it sad that I think of the calendar as January, February, Mid-America, April, May, etc. Yeah, it probably is.

But this will be my 20-cough cough year attending, and it’s truly such a showcase of everything great about this industry. From the newest rigs to the tiny components that build them, from bells and whistles to all the best you can find for a luxurious interior, you will see it at this show. I spend three full days there every year, but I absolutely know that I have not walked every aisle of that show. It’s impossible to do.

Have you been? Yea or nea, plan to get by there for 2017. It’ll be at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center in Louisville March 23-25, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rain, sleet or shine (Kentucky weather in March can be no joke!), there’s gobs of parking, good grub, a truck beauty contest, and plenty for the family to enjoy too.

Inside the show are three wings: North, South, and West. Yours truly will be at The Trucker booth in the North wing where we’ll be giving out publications, shaking hands, kissing babies and signing folks up for a chance to win a million dollars.

What’s that? Yes, One Million Dollars. Could you use that in your life? Then this has your name all over it. We are partnered with a couple of cool groups—Red Eye Radio and Smartphone Trucker—to host this amazing event this year. If you have a CDL, that’s all you need. You can register at our booth, and once that’s done, there are even some extra steps you can take to increase your odds of winning.

We’ll draw 12 lucky trucker names from the hat who will win an all-expense-paid-trip to the Great American Truck Show in Dallas in August. There, they’ll enjoy the city, the show, and then get their chance to match up some numbers, lottery-style, to see if you win. Match your numbers and you’re a millionaire. PLUS, you’ll then get the chance to win an additional $100,000 to be donated to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. If you don’t win the $1M, you’ll still have the chance to snag another great prize, like an Apple Watch, big screen TV and more.

So stop by our booth at the Mid-America show or, in case you won’t make it, you can sign up at www.truckersconnection.com.

Good luck! And when you win, remember who sent ya!