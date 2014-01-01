A one-of-a-kind stay

My only child wraps up his first year of college this month. What a year it’s been for us both: him adapting to life on his own, four hours from home; me adapting to life without him, the center of my world for 19 years.

He had a great year, and one of his many experiences was playing lacrosse for the University’s club team. In doing so, he met new friends and got to travel around the southeast playing other schools, getting to see their campuses, meet new folks, check out new places. As a fan of traveling, I thought this was a cool perk. The farthest they went was about eight hours drive and due to the distance, it was an overnight trip. The team carpooled and then stayed four to a room in a Knight’s Inn. “That was an adventure in and of itself,” he laughed, after he’d returned.

While I’m sure it was perfectly clean and safe, hotels fall into a range that runs from efficiency to all out luxury, and I’m going to guess that if broke college kids choose it, this particular location fell into the less affluent end of the scale. But I was a starving college kid once, and certainly stayed in my share of bare-bones, what’d-you-

expect-for-$49.99 boarding houses and lived to tell the tale.

What you expect from a $300/night location would vary from that, however, correct? You would think.

Several years ago, I had the good fortune to be a part of a NASCAR sweepstakes Trucker’s Connection hosted. We did this for a couple years with Barr-Nunn Transportation who was sponsoring a Busch Series (at the time) car. I was invited to attend several races with Barr-Nunn in order to meet the sweeps winner, enjoy the weekend with him/her, and then pen an article for this magazine afterwards.

One of the races that we attended was Bristol. Now, if you’re a racing fan, you know that the Bristol track is pretty special, hard to get tickets to, and located in a tiny town. Which means that hotels for miles and miles (and miles) around fill to bulging during the race weekend. Luckily, Barr-Nunn was gracious enough to let me use one of the rooms their team had secured: a Motel 6 that, due to the demand in the area, was charging a whopping $300/night and required a three night stay to boot. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and I was grateful.

I always laugh when I think about this weekend, however, because for my $1,000 (after fees/taxes), I enjoyed a room with a bed, threadbare carpet, a box tv set on a tiny dresser, one lamp, and a semi-functioning bathroom with towels approximately 2’ wide by 3’ long and–I’m not exaggerating–see-through. What it did not include: a trash can, an alarm clock, a night stand, a remote control, a door that would close all the way, hot water, soap, or shampoo.

Before and since, I have stayed at a wide range of hotels, but that was a one-of-a-kind kind of stay.