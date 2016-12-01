Impress on Paper

As a member of the work force, ever stopped to think about how you look on paper? Your work autobiography, the history of your work life, the experiences you’ve had, goals you’ve achieved, longevity spent with employers, skills you’ve attained.

In most careers, this is known as a resume. In trucking, drivers are often limited to less creative applications, but both are designed to show a snapshot of you to a potential employer and help them decide if you’re worth a closer look. Before you have a chance to share your personality, you must first impress on paper.

I have loads of experience with resumes. Not my own—I’ve been blessed to work for the same employer for over 20 years. But I have written or tidied up many resumes for friends and family, and in my job I have seen hundreds more when I’ve hired folks throughout the years. Plus, it’s what we do: aid trucking companies in replenishing their work force. Humans as a resource are extremely valuable, at my own company and also for all the good carriers we work with. There is an art to hiring good folks. And there is most definitely an art to getting hired.

It begins with how you look on paper. An impressive resume or application opens the door to the next step, when you get to wow a potential employer with your personality, charisma, drive to succeed, professionalism and more. But if you look poor on paper, you may never get to that step. So no matter how amazing you are (right?), you have to pass the paper test first.

When you’re considering another job, take a look at your resume or application and really see it through the eyes of someone who doesn’t know you. Would you hire you? What’s your email address? Think that’s merely a means of contact? Think again. If yours is JSmithTrucker@XXX.com or MichelleDavis357@XXX.com, you’re doing good. This says professional adult. You know what doesn’t? Badasstrucker@XXX.com or PartyGirl73@XXX.com. That speaks volumes about the address owner.

How many jobs have you had recently? Sure, we’ve all landed somewhere that didn’t work out and it was best to move on. But have you had six jobs in four years? Those kind of numbers start to say more about you than your employers. Either there’s a lack of commitment on your part, or if all your employers were truly bad, what does it say about your ability to make smart hiring decisions to begin with?

Have a Facebook account? Be selective in what comments and photos you post. Savvy employers use Facebook (or Twitter or Instagram, any social media) as a way to help sneak a peek into your true personality before hiring.

These and many more tidbits are gathered from the you presented on paper and used to ascertain if you’re a good hire. As you consider a change in trucking jobs, look at your information with fresh eyes and make sure that your true, professional self is represented. Clearly explain your experience via correct grammar and error-free spelling. Put your best foot forward before you actually walk through the door, and enjoy the better options you find come your way.