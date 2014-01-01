The Holiday Hunt

The Ho, Ho, Ho-liday season is upon us once more, amazingly. I frequently use the term “slow as Christmas” but find that the older I get, the quicker Christmas actually seems to come around.

I grew up with a fairly non-traditional life: divorced parents, half siblings, latchkey kid. I learned to be self-sufficient and adapt to an ever changing life. “Tradition” didn’t come into play much, even at the Holidays. So as an adult with my own child, I made sure to create some traditions we could call our own.

We kick it all off by eating out at a Japanese restaurant on Christmas eve and after swinging by a friend’s holiday open house, we come home, hit the PJs and watch “A Christmas Story.” We can practically recite this entire movie which makes it even more fun to watch. After the movie, we exchange one gift, selected by the giver.

On Christmas morning, we open all gifts. And then, Chase’s favorite tradition of all: the Christmas Scavenger Hunt. I started this when he was about five years old and just starting to read. That year, we had opened all gifts and Chase was sitting amidst the chaos of ripped paper, bows and toys. I had placed a small wrapped box into the actual Christmas tree, and I casually strolled by and pretended to just take notice. “Hmmm, what’s this?” I inquired, pointing to the item in the tree. Chase perked up like the tree itself: What? What is it?

He retrieved the gift and opened it to find a note tucked inside with a four-line stanza challenging him to figure out a clue.

It took some reading assistance and the challenge was appropriate for his age. After figuring it out, he ran to the location and discovered another wrapped gift, secreted inside, containing a clue to the next hiding spot. And we did this with about six or seven hidden items and clues, ultimately leading to whatever his “big gift” for the year was.

He loved that so much that we have now done it every year as the holiday gift finale. I have mixed it up—sometimes putting a gift midway through the process so he would think that was the finish and then surprising him with another clue to keep fun going. I have made the clues progressively harder to figure out and harder to get to as he’s gotten older. And the last clue is always a puzzle to complete in order to see the clue.

Last year, at nearly 18 years old, I said to him: So I guess once you’re an adult, we won’t do the Scavenger Hunt anymore? He was aghast. “Yes, we absolutely should keep it going,” he said emphatically. And so we will. Some traditions, you never outgrow.

Here’s hoping your holiday season is filled with fun traditions, love, peace and joy.