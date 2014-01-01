Christmas is a season filled with traditions. Certain family members host annual get-togethers. Recipes that aren’t used all year are dusted off each holiday season to help us celebrate the end-of-year festivities. And on our nation’s roads, a worthy cause takes to the interstates around this time every year to participate in and complete the Wreaths Across America, a ceremony that honors veterans and servicemen by placing wreaths on graves in all 50 states during the holidays. And these ceremonies wouldn’t be possible without the selfless, charitable contributions of a network of truckers who lend their time and talents for this amazing program.

The mission has three components to it, as stated on the official Web site for Wreaths Across America, www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Those involved in Wreaths aim to: 1. Remember our fallen U.S. veterans; 2. Honor those who serve, and; 3. Teach our children the value of freedom.

“Yes, we understand we have Veterans Day in the fall, and Memorial Day in the spring. But our service men and women sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year, to preserve our freedoms,” it says on the official Wreaths Across America (WAA) Web site, WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. “At many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving, or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Country. We honor our veterans every day. And we think there is no better time to express our appreciation, than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.”

This year’s even is scheduled for December 17, when volunteers will coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 1,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.

But how did this annual program start? How is it staged each year? And who participates in the annual event? Let’s explore the many facets of Wreaths Across America.

Growing Since 1992

The Wreaths Across America program dates back to 1992, when Morrill Worcester, of Harrington, Maine, sent a surplus of wreaths from his Worcester Wreaths company to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. As the story goes, Worcester was moved by his own trip to the Nation’s Capitol as a 12-year-old boy, and wanted to pay tribute to our country’s fallen soldiers in some small way. The program continued annually on a fairly quiet basis until, in 2005, a photo of the wreaths laying on a grave in Arlington – surrounded by fresh, powdery snow – made its way around the Internet. Suddenly, there was a spark of interest.

Thousands who had seen that photo wanted to emulate the image they saw in Arlington, only at their National and state cemeteries. In an effort to help, Worcester began sending seven wreaths to every state, one for each branch of the military, and for POW/MIAs, as his Web site notes. Finally, in 2006, to process of staging wreath-laying ceremonies at multiple cemeteries across the country was put in place. WAA helped stage holiday events at more than 150 locations around the country. The Patriot Guard Riders volunteered as escort for the wreaths going to Arlington, which launched the “Veterans Honor Parade,” which moves up and down the East Coast each December.

The program, as you might imagine, has grown tremendously since then. In 2008, WAA estimates that more than 300 locations held wreath-laying ceremonies in every U.S. state, as well as Puerto Rico and 24 international cemeteries. More than 60,000 volunteers helped place more than 100,000 wreaths on the graves of military veterans. Their efforts helped December 13 to be labeled as “Wreaths Across America Day,” as voted on by the U.S. Congress.

By 2012, those numbers had increased to 220,000 memorial wreaths placed on 545 locations. And they are only going up from there.

Honoring

Our Veterans

The Truckload Carriers Association has been a strong supporter of WAA over the years, helping to provide trucking industry volunteers and planning out the logistics of delivering the wreaths. TCA officials said they will have a stronger hand in the coordination efforts this season.

In 2013, Wreaths Across America kicked off the first annual Rolling Tribute with the trucking industry. Through WAA’s partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), drivers can purchase two wreaths — a “Trucking Patriot Pair” – for $30. They receive one wreath for their grill, while a second matching wreath is laid at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day. The tribute acts as a constant visual reminder of the dedication of drivers and promotes awareness and a positive image of the trucking industry.

One such driver who took place in the annual wreath-laying ceremony back in 2013 was Jay Hull of Schneider Trucking. It was his first time participating in the Wreaths Across America program, and he said that he decided to participate “because it is a honor to be part of a program that remembers the men and women that gave their all for us to have the life style that we as Americans have today.”

“The good thing about being part of the Wreaths Across America Program is being able to meet so many new people and hear their stories,” Hull said. “It just makes me feel good to be able to help in any way I can.

“The best part of the program is to get the chance to go to Arlington National Cemetery, which has always been a dream of mine,” he concluded.

How You Can Help

And yet, driving isn’t the only way to participate in the WAA program. The organization is always looking for volunteers to place a wreath on a veteran’s grave at any of the 800+ participating locations. Volunteers also are encouraged to make it a family event to honor the families of our service men and women.

“Trucking companies and their volunteer drivers are the heroes of Wreaths Across America,” the Web site states. “We need drivers to deliver wreaths all over the country. To become a volunteer trucking company, register by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

And then there are financial contributions. When you donate to Wreaths Across America, your money sponsors a wreath first, according to the Web site. $0.86 of every dollar donated goes toward wreath sponsorships, shipping costs not covered by our trucking partners, and fundraising group paybacks. WAA operates on the remaining margin, keeping overhead low and paying wages to just eight full-time employees.

Earlier this year, Truckload Carriers Association executives deemed successful the Fourth Annual Wreaths Across America Charitable Gala, which raised $75,155 to support the logistics for delivering hundreds of thousands of wreath to place on the graves of veterans December 17 and raised an additional $150,000 to support WAA’s overall mission.

Keynote speaker Taya Kyle, FOX News Channel contributor, author and veterans’ activist, brought many in the audience to tears as she described how her husband Chris Kyle, a U.S. Navy SEAL, died trying to help another veteran and how her family managed to survive the tragedy.

Kyle is the widow of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and co-author of “American Wife: A Memoir of Love, Service, Faith, and Renewal,” that details her husband’s services to his country, his murder and her struggles in the weeks and months following the tragedy.

“This year, the Worcesters asked us to fundraise specifically for logistics to haul the wreaths because without their delivery, there can be no National Wreaths Across America Day. The trucking industry’s participation is absolutely essential to this effort,” said Russell Stubbs, TCA’s chairman. “We’re seeking additional involvement from those in the industry, particularly for the delivery process. We need trucking companies that can haul loads if they never have before, haul more loads than they’ve done in the past, and ask their fellow trucking company executives to help, too. Actually, any individual or company from any industry can make a financial contribution to help a participating owner-operator with fuel costs.”

A surprise donation of $50,000 from the National Association of Independent Truckers (NAIT) Foundation was given after Kyle spoke. NAIT was represented by Scott Miller, managing vice president of TRANSGUARD Insurance Company of America Inc.

“We are proud to support the trucking industry’s involvement in honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice via the Wreaths Across America project. In addition to the monetary contribution, our employees look forward to participating at several locations in the laying of the wreaths. We are committed to the support of our veterans and the trucking industry,” he said.